WATCH: Courtney Deifel, players preview Women's College World Series

Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel, along with players Reagan Johnson and Robyn Herron, preview the Razorbacks’ first Women’s College World Series appearance at Devon Park in Oklahoma City (Okla.).

ALSO READ: ‘It just made my heart smile’: Carie Dever Boaz reflects on Arkansas’ first Women’s College World Series berth

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