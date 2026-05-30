WATCH: Courtney Deifel, players recap season-ending loss to UCLA

Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Defiel, along with players x and x, recap the 11-0 season-ending run-rule loss in five innings to UCLA in the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City (Okla.).

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