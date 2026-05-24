WATCH: Dave Van Horn, Camden Kozeal, Cole Gibler postgame – Georgia 11, Arkansas 1 (SEC Championship)

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Camden Kozeal and Cole Gibler, recap the Razorbacks’ 11-1 run-rule SEC Championship loss to Georgia in seven innings at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.).

Also included is the press conference from Georgia head coach Wes Johnson and Georgia players.

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