WATCH: Dave Van Horn, Hunter Dietz postgame - Kansas 5, Arkansas 3

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn and lefty ace Hunter Dietz after the Razorbacks 5-3 loss to Kansas in the Lawrence Regional on Saturday night.

Also included is postgame press conference from Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald and Jayhawks players.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.