WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 11, UT Arlington 1 (Game 3)

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Ryder Helfrick, Carson Brumbaugh and Colin Fisher discuss the No. 6 Razorbacks’ 11-1 win in five innings to take the series against the UT Arlington Mavericks at Baum-Walker Stadium on Sunday.

