WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 11, Xavier 0 (Game 3)

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Zack Stewart, Ryder Helfrick and Colin Fisher discuss the No. 8 Razorbacks’ 11-0 win in eight innings to complete the sweep over the Xavier Musketeers on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Click here for the inning-by-inning recap.

