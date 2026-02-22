WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 11, Xavier 0 (Game 3)
Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Zack Stewart, Ryder Helfrick and Colin Fisher discuss the No. 8 Razorbacks’ 11-0 win in eight innings to complete the sweep over the Xavier Musketeers on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Click here for the inning-by-inning recap.
