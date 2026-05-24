WATCH: Dave Van Horn, Ryder Helfrick, Ethan McElvain postgame - Arkansas 2, Auburn 1

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn, catcher Ryder Helfrick and pitcher Ethan McElvain met with the media following the Hogs’ 2-1 win over Auburn in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Also included is postgame press conference from Auburn head coach Butch Thompson and Tigers left fielder Bub Terrell.

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