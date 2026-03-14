WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 5, Mississippi State 4

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, along with TJ Pompey, Cole Gibler and Nolan Souza spoke with the media following the Razorbacks’ 5-4 walk off win over Mississippi State in the opening game of the series Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.