WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 6, Georgia 3
Hear from Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Damian Ruiz, Hunter Dietz and Carter Rutenbar after the Razorbacks’ series opening 6-3 win over the Georgia Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium.
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