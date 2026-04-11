WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 7, Alabama 5

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with left-handed pitcher Hunter Dietz, recap the Razorbacks’ 7-5 win over Alabama in Game 1 of the series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

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