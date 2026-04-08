WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 7, Little Rock 0

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn along with Reese Robinett, Ryder Helfrick and Tate McGuire, recap the Razorbacks’ 7-0 midweek win over Little Rock on Tuesday.

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