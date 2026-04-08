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WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 7, Little Rock 0

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland2 hours agoHawgBeat

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn along with Reese Robinett, Ryder Helfrick and Tate McGuire, recap the Razorbacks’ 7-0 midweek win over Little Rock on Tuesday.

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbackssports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com. 

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