WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 8, Tennessee 4 (SEC Tournament)

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with players Tate McGuire and Zack Stewart, recap the Razorbacks’ 8-4 win over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal round at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.).

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