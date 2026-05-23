WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 8, Texas 1

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn and players met with the media after the Razorbacks’ 8-1 victory over Texas in the SEC Tournament on Friday.

Also included is the postgame press conference from Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle and Texas players.

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