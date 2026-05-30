WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 9, Missouri State 5

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn, left fielder Maika Niu and right-handed pitcher Steele Eaves met with the media after the Razorbacks’ 9-5 win over Missouri State in the Lawrence Regional on Friday night.

Also included is video of Missouri State head coach Joey Hawkins, Bryce Cermenelli and Max Knight.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.