WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Arkansas 9, UT Arlington 0 (Game 2)

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Camden Kozeal, Hunter Dietz and Maika Niu, discuss the No. 6 Razorbacks’ 9-0 win to even up the series against the UT Arlington Mavericks at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: No. 6 Arkansas blanks UT-Arlington behind Dietz’s stellar start

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.