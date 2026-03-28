WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame – Florida 9, Arkansas 4

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn recaps the Razorbacks’ 9-4 loss to Florida in Game 1 of the series at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday.

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