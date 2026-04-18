WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – Georgia 5, Arkansas 3 (Game 2)

Hear from Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Zack Stewart and Steele Eaves after the Razorbacks’ 5-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium to even up the series.

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