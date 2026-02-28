WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame – UT Arlington 4, Arkansas 3 (Game 1)

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Cole Gibler and Reese Robinett, discusses the No. 6 Razorbacks’ 4-3 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday.

