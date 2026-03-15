WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players recap Top 5 series win over Mississippi State
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, along with Landon Schaefer, Ethan McElvain and Maika Niu spoke with the media following the Razorbacks’ series win over Mississippi State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
After Arkansas took Friday’s matchup 5-4, the Bulldogs bounced back with a 7-2 triumph in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader before the Hogs rode a 4-run eighth frame to win 7-3 and claimed their opening SEC series.
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