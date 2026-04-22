WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame – Arkansas 12, Missouri State 4

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Camden Kozeal, Carter Rutenbar and Colin Fisher following the 12-4 midweek win over Missouri State at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday.

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