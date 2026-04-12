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WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame – Arkansas 3, Alabama 2 (Game 3)

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland60 minutes agoHawgBeat

Hear from Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, along with Gabe Gaeckle and Ethan McElvain after the Razorbacks series-sweeping 3-2 win over Alabama at “The Joe” on Sunday.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com. 

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