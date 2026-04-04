WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame – Auburn 8, Arkansas 3 (Game 3)

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn recaps the Razorbacks’ series loss to Auburn at Plainsman Park on Saturday.

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