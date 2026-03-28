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WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame – Florida 7, Arkansas 4

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland9 minutes agoHawgBeat

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn recaps the Razorbacks’ 7-4 loss to drop to the series against Florida at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday.

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