WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame – Florida 7, Arkansas 4

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn recaps the Razorbacks’ 7-4 loss to drop to the series against Florida at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday.

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