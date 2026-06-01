WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame - Kansas 13, Arkansas 10 (Lawrence Regional)

LAWRENCE – Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn met with the media after the Razorbacks’ season-ending 13-10 loss to Kansas in the Lawrence Regional on Sunday evening at Hoglund Ballpark.

Also included is video from Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald and players.

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