WATCH: Dave Van Horn previews the 2026 Arkansas baseball season

Arkansas Razorbacks head baseball coach Dave Van Horn met with the media on Friday to preview the upcoming 2026 season that begins on Feb. 13 against Oklahoma State in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.