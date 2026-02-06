WATCH: Dave Van Horn, Ryder Helfrick and Jackson Kircher recap baseball scrimmage (2-6-26)

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, catcher Ryder Helfrick and right-handed pitcher Jackson Kircher discuss the first of the Razorbacks’ three scrimmages before the 2026 season begins next weekend in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

