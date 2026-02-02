WATCH: Dave Van Horn speaks at first Swatter's Club of 2026

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn spoke to the media following his first Swatter’s Club luncheon of 2026.

The Razorbacks begin their 2026 season against Oklahoma State in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown on Feb. 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

