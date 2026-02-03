WATCH: Dave Van Horn, Tim Corbin and Skip Johnson preview Shriner's Showdown

SEC baseball head coaches Dave Van Horn (Arkansas), Tim Corbin (Vanderbilt), and Skip Johnson (Oklahoma) preview the 2026 Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, from Feb. 13-15.

