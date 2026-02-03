Skip to main content
Arkansas
Join Now

WATCH: Dave Van Horn, Tim Corbin and Skip Johnson preview Shriner's Showdown

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland48 minutes agoHawgBeat

SEC baseball head coaches Dave Van Horn (Arkansas), Tim Corbin (Vanderbilt), and Skip Johnson (Oklahoma) preview the 2026 Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, from Feb. 13-15.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

More HawgBeat Baseball Content

Arkansas Baseball Notebook: Infield starting to take shape, ‘two lefts and a right’, and more

Three questions for Razorback Baseball ahead of 2026 season

Three players to watch as Arkansas baseball enters spring ball

You may also like