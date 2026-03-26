WATCH: HawgBeat Half Hour Podcast – Arkansas UTL Kailey Wyckoff

Arkansas senior utility Kailey Wyckoff joins HawgBeat publisher Kyle Sutherland and Sydney Fields of Hogs+. Wyckoff smashed the grand slam against UConn in Sunday’s series finale and has been a key cog for the Razorbacks over the past two seasons.

ALSO READ: Arkansas resumes SEC play with Top 10 showdown against Florida

Head over to BetSaracen.com or download the app to see all they have to offer and try your hand at the Arkansas Specials.

Also, be sure to visit Rhoback.com to check out all of the latest Razorback game day gear. Use code HAW20 at checkout for 20% off of your entire order.