WATCH: HawgBeat Half Hour podcast – Arkansas vs. High Point Round of 32 preview

PORTLAND, Ore. – HawgBeat Managing Editor Daniel Fair and Basketball Analyst Jackson Collier are joined by Mid-Major Basketball Guru Brian Wilmer of The Daly Dose of Hoops to break down the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup between West 4-seed Arkansas Razorbacks and 12-seed High Point Panthers.

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