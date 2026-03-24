WATCH: HawgBeat Half Hour Podcast – D1Baseball Writer Mark Etheridge

HawgBeat Publisher Kyle Sutherland and staff writer Daniel Shi are joined by D1Baseball Writer Mark Etheridge to recap Arkansas’ series win over South Carolina, Paul Mainieri getting the axe halfway through that series, plus the current SEC landscape.

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