WATCH: John Calipari, Darius Acuff Jr. and DJ Wagner preview NCAA Tournament

Arkansas Head Basketball Coach John Calipari, along with x and x, previewed the NCAA Tournament and their Round of 64 game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Thursday.

Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot, as well as players Dre Bullock, Isaac Johnson and Harry Rouhliadeff’s press conference is also included.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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