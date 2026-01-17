Skip to main content
Arkansas
WATCH: John Calipari, Darius Acuff Jr. postgame – Georgia 90, Arkansas 76

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland18 minutes agoHawgBeat

Athens, Ga. – Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari and guard Darius Acuff Jr. met with the media after the No. 17 Razorbacks’ 90-76 loss to the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday.

