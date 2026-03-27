WATCH: John Calipari, players postgame – Arizona 109, Arkansas 88

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari, along with Darius Acuff Jr. and Trevon Brazile, recap the Razorbacks’ 109-88 season-ending loss to the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats at the SAP Center on Thursday.

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