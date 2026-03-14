WATCH: John Calipari, players postgame – Arkansas 82, Oklahoma 79 (SEC Tournament Quarterfinal Round)

Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari, Darius Acuff Jr. and Trevon Brazile recap the No. 17 Razorbacks’ 82-79 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday.

Also included is Oklahoma’ postgame press conference with head coach Porter Moser, along with players Tae Davis and Nijel Pack.

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