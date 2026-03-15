WATCH: John Calipari, players postgame – Arkansas 86, Vanderbilt 75 (SEC Tournament Championship)

NASHVILLE – Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari, along with x and x, recap the Razorbacks’ 86-75 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores to claim their first SEC Tournament Championship since 2000 on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

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