WATCH: John Calipari, players postgame – Arkansas 93, Ole Miss 90 (SEC Tournament Semifinal)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari, along with Malique Ewin and Meleek Thomas, spoke with the media following the Razorbacks’ 93-90 overtime win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

Postgame with Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard, along with players Malik Dia and AJ Storr, is also included.

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