WATCH: John Calipari, players postgame – Arkansas 94, High Point 88

PORTLAND, Ore. – Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari, along with Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr., recap the Razorbacks’ 94-88 win over the High Point Panthers in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center.

Also included is High Point head coach Flynn Clayman, along with players Rob Martin, Chase Johnston and Cam’Ron Fletcher’s press conference.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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