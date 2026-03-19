WATCH: John Calipari, players postgame – Arkansas 97, Hawaii 78

Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari, along with Malique Ewin and Trevon Brazile, met with the media following the Razorbacks’ 97-78 win over Hawaii in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center in Portland (Ore.).

Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot, plus players Dre Bullock and Isaac Johnson’s press conference is also included.

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