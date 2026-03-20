WATCH: John Calipari, players preview Round of 32 matchup against High Point

PORTLAND, Ore. – Arkansas Razorbacks head basketball coach John Calipari, along with guards Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III, preview Saturday’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the High Point Panthers.

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