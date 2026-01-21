WATCH: John Calipari postgame – Arkansas 93, Vanderbilt 68

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari, forward Trevon Brazile, guard Meleek Thomas, plus Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington, met with the media after the No. 20 Razorbacks’ 93-68 win over the No. 15 Commodores at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.

