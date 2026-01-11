Skip to main content
Arkansas
Join Now

WATCH: John Calipari postgame – Auburn 95, Arkansas 73

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland1 hour agoHawgBeat

Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari met with the media after the No. 15 Razorbacks’ 95-73 loss to the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

You may also like