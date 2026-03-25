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WATCH: John Calipari, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond preview Sweet 16 game against Arizona

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland21 minutes agoHawgBeat

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari, along with guard Billy Richmond III and Trevon Brazile, preview the Razorbacks’ Sweet 16 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats at the SAP Center on Thursday.

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