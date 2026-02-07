WATCH: Matt Hobbs, Mark Brissey, Tate McGuire and Carson Brumbaugh recap baseball scrimmage (2-7-26)

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs, plus pitchers Mark Brissey and Tate McGuire and shortstop Carson Brumbaugh discuss the second of the Razorbacks’ three scrimmages at Baum-Walker Stadium before the 2026 season begins next weekend in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

