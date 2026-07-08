Way too early basketball off-season superlatives

The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team is one of the most talented in the country. Head coach John Calipari assembled one of the most versatile teams in the country, but also one of the youngest. With so much talent, youth, versatility, and athleticism, I thought it would be a fun exercise to get fans’ opinions on the players individually.

To do this, I came up with a number of superlatives. I wanted to stick to somewhat tangible categories: most athletic, most versatile, best dunker, best shooter, etc. I did not want to have fans label players “best” overall or “worst” at anything. Rather, I wanted to highlight how many players can contribute in any number of different ways.

In order to track fan opinions on these superlatives, I created a survey. For some responses, there were multiple tiers of answer. An example would be the “Most Athletic” response. I created a “Most Athletic” question, as well as “Most Athletic, 2” and “Most Athletic, 3”. I did this because certain categories would be so difficult to choose from, that it made the most sense to create multiple responses.

To categorize them, each player in a multi-tier question will receive three points for a first-tier vote, two points for a second-tier vote, and one point for a third-tier vote. All players receive one vote for single response options, such as “Biggest X-factor”.

In total, we received 247 amount of votes for this survey, which gave us a decent sample size to work with. Before we get to the results, though, we should look at the categories.

Categories

In total, there were 14 categories:

Most Athletic (tiered)

Best Dunker (tiered)

Best Shooter (tiered)

Most Upside (tiered)

Biggest X-factor

Most Overlooked

Best Rebounder (tiered)

Best Defender (tiered)

Highest Basketball IQ

Biggest Surprise

Highest Expectations

Fans are most excited to watch

Most Versatile (tiered)

Best Glue Guy

The goal was to highlight as many aspects of basketball as possible for a team that is so versatile. If the responses are any indication, these were good category choices. Every single player received at least one vote in multiple categories. Additionally, multiple categories were incredibly close races. So, what did the raw results look like?

Raw Results

These are the raw numbers as voted by the fans. For the tiered categories, this will not be the final score. For individual categories, it is the final score.

*Note: Davion Thompson was included in the response options. While he is currently committed to Arkansas for the 2027 class, the expectation is that he will reclassify to 2026 for this year’s team.*

Most Athletic:

Player Votes Abdou Toure 103 Billy Richmond 93 Jordan Smith Jr. 21 Miikka Muurinen 18 JJ Andrews 6 Amere Brown 3 Jeremiah Wilkinson 1

Most Athletic, 2:

Player Votes Billy Richmond 83 Abdou Toure 58 Miikka Muurinen 44 Jordan Smith Jr. 32 JJ Andrews 15 Jeremiah Wilkinson 6 Amere Brown 3 Cooper Bowser 2 Davion Thompson 1

Most Athletic, 3:

Player Votes Jordan Smith Jr. 65 Miikka Muurinen 52 Abdou Toure 38 Billy Richmond 35 JJ Andrews 35 Jeremiah Wilkinson 8 Cooper Bowser 4 Amere Brown 4 Isaiah Sealy 1 Paulo Semedo 1

Best Dunker

Player Votes Billy Richmond 86 Abdou Toure 76 Miikka Muurinen 63 Cooper Bowser 5 JJ Andrews 5 Amere Brown 3 Jordan Smith Jr. 2 Ilia Frolov 1 Jeremiah Wilkinson 1 Paulo Semedo 1

Best Dunker, 2

Player Votes Billy Richmond 79 Abdou Toure 72 Miikka Muurinen 63 JJ Andrews 13 Jordan Smith Jr. 6 Amere Brown 3 Jeremiah Wilkinson 3 Cooper Bowser 2 Paulo Semedo 1 Maper Maker 1

Best Dunker, 3

Player Votes Miikka Muurinen 61 Billy Richmond 48 JJ Andrews 43 Abdou Toure 40 Jordan Smith Jr. 15 Jeremiah Wilkinson 12 Cooper Bowser 10 Amere Brown 5 Paulo Semedo 4 Isaiah Sealy 3 Ilia Frolov 1 Maper Maker 1

Best Shooter

Player Votes Jeremiah Wilkinson 140 Davion Thompson 60 Jordan Smith Jr. 20 Miikka Muurinen 18 Amere Brown 3 Abdou Toure 3 Billy Richmond 1

Best Shooter, 2

Player Votes Davion Thompson 78 Jeremiah Wilkinson 63 Jordan Smith Jr. 35 Miikka Muurinen 34 Abdou Toure 12 JJ Andrews 11 Billy Richmond 5 Amere Brown 3 Isaiah Sealy 2 Ilia Frolov 1

Best Shooter, 3

Player Votes Miikka Muurinen 73 Jordan Smith Jr. 49 Abdou Toure 42 Davion Thompson 24 Ilia Frolov 12 JJ Andrews 11 Jeremiah Wilkinson 9 Billy Richmond 8 Amere Brown 6 Cooper Bowser 3 Ayden Kelley 1 Isaiah Sealy 1 Paulo Semedo 1

Most Upside

Player Votes Miikka Muurinen 134 Abdou Toure 47 Jordan Smith Jr. 34 JJ Andrews 10 Paulo Semedo 6 Cooper Bowser 4 Billy Richmond 3 Amere Brown 3 Davion Thompson 1 Ilia Frolov 1 Isaiah Sealy 1

Most Upside, 2

Player Votes Abdou Toure 72 Jordan Smith Jr. 64 Miikka Muurinen 41 JJ Andrews 21 Billy Richmond 10 Paulo Semedo 8 Davion Thompson 6 Jeremiah Wilkinson 5 Ilia Frolov 5 Maper Maker 4 Amere Brown 3 Cooper Bowser 3 Ayden Kelley 1 Isaiah Sealy 1

Most Upside, 3

Player Votes Jordan Smith Jr. 55 Abdou Toure 43 JJ Andrews 38 Miikka Muurinen 35 Paulo Semedo 18 Billy Richmond 16 Davion Thompson 12 Cooper Bowser 8 Ilia Frolov 7 Jeremiah Wilkinson 6 Amere Brown 3 Maper Maker 1 Isaiah Sealy 1

Biggest X-Factor

Player Votes Miikka Muurinen 75 Billy Richmond 43 Cooper Bowser 36 Jordan Smith Jr. 25 Paulo Semedo 16 JJ Andrews 16 Abdou Toure 12 Ilia Frolov 8 Jeremiah Wilkinson 5 Amere Brown 3 Davion Thompson 1 Isaiah Sealy 1

Most Overlooked

Player Votes JJ Andrews 70 Cooper Bowser 49 Jeremiah Wilkinson 31 Abdou Toure 30 Paulo Semedo 21 Miikka Muurinen 8 Amere Brown 6 Jordan Smith Jr. 6 Ilia Frolov 5 Billy Richmond 4 Isaiah Sealy 4 Davion Thompson 3 Maper Maker 2 Ayden Kelley 1

Best Rebounder

Player Votes Cooper Bowser 135 Miikka Muurinen 42 JJ Andrews 18 Billy Richmond 16 Paulo Semedo 11 Ilia Frolov 10 Jordan Smith Jr. 4 Abdou Toure 3 Maper Maker 2 Amere Brown 2

Best Rebounder, 2

Player Votes Miikka Muurinen 83 Cooper Bowser 48 Billy Richmond 27 JJ Andrews 26 Ilia Frolov 23 Paulo Semedo 12 Jordan Smith Jr. 7 Abdou Toure 6 Maper Maker 5 Amere Brown 2 Jeremiah Wilkinson 1

Best Rebounder, 3

Player Votes JJ Andrews 50 Billy Richmond 49 Miikka Muurinen 38 Jordan Smith Jr. 24 Paulo Semedo 23 Ilia Frolov 16 Cooper Bowser 16 Abdou Toure 15 Maper Maker 4 Amere Brown 4 Ayden Kelley 1

Best Defender

Player Votes Billy Richmond 120 Jordan Smith Jr. 109 JJ Andrews 6 Abdou Toure 4 Amere Brown 3 Cooper Bowser 1 Jeremiah Wilkinson 1

Best Defender, 2

Player Votes Billy Richmond 88 Jordan Smith Jr. 83 Abdou Toure 39 JJ Andrews 22 Miikka Muurinen 4 Jeremiah Wilkinson 3 Cooper Bowser 2 Amere Brown 2 Ilia Frolov 1

Best Defender, 3

Player Votes Abdou Toure 78 JJ Andrews 71 Jordan Smith Jr. 25 Cooper Bowser 19 Billy Richmond 16 Jeremiah Wilkinson 11 Paulo Semedo 6 Miikka Muurinen 6 Davion Thompson 3 Amere Brown 3 Isaiah Sealy 3 Ilia Frolov 1

Highest Basketball IQ

Player Votes Jordan Smith Jr. 135 Jeremiah Wilkinson 33 Billy Richmond 31 JJ Andrews 15 Miikka Muurinen 8 Amere Brown 3 Davion Thompson 3 Cooper Bowser 3 Ilia Frolov 3 Abdou Toure 2 Paulo Semedo 1 Ayden Kelley 1

Biggest Surprise

Player Votes Paulo Semedo 59 Cooper Bowser 45 Abdou Toure 38 Miikka Muurinen 24 Jeremiah Wilkinson 19 Ilia Frolov 18 JJ Andrews 15 Davion Thompson 9 Amere Brown 3 Isaiah Sealy 2 Billy Richmond 2 Maper Maker 2 Jordan Smith Jr. 1

Highest Expectations

Player Votes Jordan Smith Jr. 161 Billy Richmond 44 Miikka Muurinen 20 Abdou Toure 6 Jeremiah Wilkinson 6 Amere Brown 3 Cooper Bowser 1

Fans are most excited to watch

Player Votes Billy Richmond 81 Miikka Muurinen 68 Jordan Smith Jr. 66 Abdou Toure 19 JJ Andrews 5 Amere Brown 3 Paulo Semedo 1

Most Versatile

Player Votes Billy Richmond 85 Miikka Muurinen 52 Abdou Toure 47 Jordan Smith Jr. 26 JJ Andrews 24 Jeremiah Wilkinson 4 Amere Brown 3

Most Versatile, 2

Player Votes JJ Andrews 55 Abdou Toure 49 Billy Richmond 48 Miikka Muurinen 45 Jordan Smith Jr. 31 Jeremiah Wilkinson 5 Amere Brown 3 Paulo Semedo 3 Ayden Kelley 1 Davion Thompson 1 Isaiah Sealy 1 Cooper Bowser 1

Most Versatile, 3

Player Votes Abdou Toure 63 JJ Andrews 47 Billy Richmond 39 Miikka Muurinen 35 Jordan Smith Jr. 28 Jeremiah Wilkinson 12 Paulo Semedo 7 Amere Brown 3 Davion Thompson 2 Cooper Bowser 2 Ilia Frolov 2 Maper Maker 1 Isaiah Sealy 1

Best Glue Guy

Player Votes Billy Richmond 141 JJ Andrews 33 Amere Brown 32 Jordan Smith Jr. 21 Abdou Toure 9 Jeremiah Wilkinson 2 Cooper Bowser 2 Isaiah Sealy 1 Miikka Muurinen 1 Ilia Frolov 1

That’s a lot of tables and numbers and graphs. Simply put: there was a lot of diversity in fans’ choices and a lot of different winners. That diversity just goes to show even further the depth and versatility of this team.

It’s time to tally the final results, though. That involves some math. As a reminder, for multi-tiered responses, the first place vote gets three points, second place gets two points, and third place gets one point. The final results will only display the top players for each superlative. “Top players” indicates those with enough votes to be competitive in the scoring system.

Final Results:

Most Athletic:

Place Player Points 1st Billy Richmond 480 2nd Abdou Toure 463 3rd Miikka Muurinen 194 4th Jordan Smith Jr. 192 5th JJ Andrews 83

Best Dunker:

Place Player Points 1st Billy Richmond 464 2nd Abdou Toure 412 3rd Miikka Muurinen 376 4th JJ Andrews 84

Best Shooter:

Place Player Points 1st Jeremiah Wilkinson 555 2nd Davion Thompson 360 3rd Miikka Muurinen 195 4th Jordan Smith Jr. 179 5th Abdou Toure 75

Most Upside:

Place Player Points 1st Miikka Muurinen 519 2nd Abdou Toure 328 3rd Jordan Smith Jr. 285 4th JJ Andrews 110 5th Paulo Semedo 52

Biggest X-factor:

Place Player Points 1st Miikka Muurinen 75 2nd Billy Richmond 43 3rd Cooper Bowser 36 4th Jordan Smith Jr. 25

Most Overlooked:

Place Player Points 1st JJ Andrews 70 2nd Cooper Bowser 49 3rd Jeremiah Wilkinson 31 4th Abdou Toure 30 5th Paulo Semedo 21

Best Rebounder:

Place Player Points 1st Cooper Bowser 517 2nd Miikka Muurinen 330 3rd JJ Andrews 156 4th Billy Richmond 151 5th Ilia Frolov 92

Best Defender:

Place Player Points 1st Billy Richmond 552 2nd Jordan Smith Jr. 518 3rd Abdou Toure 168 4th JJ Andrews 133

Highest Basketball IQ:

Place Player Points 1st Jordan Smith Jr. 135 2nd Jeremiah Wilkinson 33 3rd Billy Richmond 31

Biggest Surprise:

Place Player Points 1st Paulo Semedo 59 2nd Cooper Bowser 45 3rd Abdou Toure 38 4th Miikka Muurinen 24 5th Jeremiah Wilkinson 19 6th Ilia Frolov 18 7th JJ Andrews 15

Highest Expectations:

Place Player Points 1st Jordan Smith Jr. 161 2nd Billy Richmond 44 3rd Miikka Muurinen 20

Fans are most excited to watch:

Place Player Points 1st Billy Richmond 81 2nd Miikka Muurinen 68 3rd Jordan Smith Jr. 66

Most Versatile:

Place Player Points 1st Billy Richmond 390 2nd Abdou Toure 302 3rd Miikka Muurinen 281 4th JJ Andrews 229 5th Jordan Smith Jr. 168

Best Glue Guy:

Place Player Points 1st Billy Richmond 141 2nd JJ Andrews 33 3rd Amere Brown 32

Takeaways:

Despite the sample size not being as significant as I had hoped, there were still enough responses to provide some insight into the Arkansas fanbase and how it feels about this upcoming team’s roster. Every player on the roster received multiple votes for multiple superlatives. There was a solid amount of diversity with winners, though similar names appeared in the podium (top three) throughout. Some of the biggest takeaways:

Billy Richmond won nearly half of the superlatives

It should not come as a surprise that the one major returning contributor from last season won the most categories. Richmond came away with six first place finishes: Most Athletic, Best Dunker, Best Defender, Fans are most excited to watch, Most Versatile, and Best Glue Guy. Some of those were closer than others, but those wins were somewhat expected given Richmond’s playstyle and how popular he is with the fanbase. Of course, that is in addition to the improvement he’s made since his freshman year.

Freshmen dominate the podiums

With such a young team, this should come as no surprise, but freshmen regularly won or placed in the top three of these categories. Through 14 categories, 24 of the 42 podium spots were filled by freshmen. These freshmen are highly touted, no doubt, but the fanbase has high expectations for them to produce at a high level early. Calipari made it known multiple times recently that he will coach and win with freshmen. Next year’s team will be the perfect test for that.

Jordan Smith Jr. just wins one

The crown jewel of the Arkansas recruiting class, five-star and No. 3 overall player in the class, only won one superlative. Further, he only placed on the podium in five of 14. His lone win was in the “Highest Expectations” category, which could give some insight into his lack of podiums. Arkansas fans are already expecting him to be a major contributor next year, so categories like “Biggest Surprise” or “Most Overlooked” did not apply.

Miikka Muurinen cleans up

One of the summer additions to the high school class, Miikka Muurinen received a ton of praise through votes in this survey. While he won two superlatives, he made the podium in nine. Those two victories show exactly what the fanbase expects of him, winning “Biggest X-factor” and “Most Upside”. The talent is undeniable, but Muurinen could be the key to Arkansas making a Final Four run.

Biggest unknown is biggest surprise

Redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo won the superlative for “Biggest Surprise”. A former top-50 recruit, fans were excited about his film last off-season, but he sat on the bench to develop. With a full year in the system, plus his raw talent and athleticism, there is reason to believe Semedo could take a step forward next year. Arkansas will need him in the stretch forward spot, as currently the only options are himself, Muurinen, and small-ball options like Andrews, Toure, or Richmond. Winning this category shows fans are still excited at the prospect of his contributions this coming season.

Seven different winners

The goal of the survey was to display the versatility and overall talent of this Razorback team through fan opinion. I’d say the fans accomplished that. Of the 14 categories, there were seven unique winners, meaning nearly all of the core rotation won at least one superlative. That speaks to both the overall talent and depth of the roster.