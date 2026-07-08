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Way too early basketball off-season superlatives

IMG_3471
Jackson Collier@JacksonCollier
5h
John Calipari
Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari watches during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team is one of the most talented in the country. Head coach John Calipari assembled one of the most versatile teams in the country, but also one of the youngest. With so much talent, youth, versatility, and athleticism, I thought it would be a fun exercise to get fans’ opinions on the players individually.

To do this, I came up with a number of superlatives. I wanted to stick to somewhat tangible categories: most athletic, most versatile, best dunker, best shooter, etc. I did not want to have fans label players “best” overall or “worst” at anything. Rather, I wanted to highlight how many players can contribute in any number of different ways.

In order to track fan opinions on these superlatives, I created a survey. For some responses, there were multiple tiers of answer. An example would be the “Most Athletic” response. I created a “Most Athletic” question, as well as “Most Athletic, 2” and “Most Athletic, 3”. I did this because certain categories would be so difficult to choose from, that it made the most sense to create multiple responses.

To categorize them, each player in a multi-tier question will receive three points for a first-tier vote, two points for a second-tier vote, and one point for a third-tier vote. All players receive one vote for single response options, such as “Biggest X-factor”.

In total, we received 247 amount of votes for this survey, which gave us a decent sample size to work with. Before we get to the results, though, we should look at the categories.

Categories

In total, there were 14 categories:

  • Most Athletic (tiered)
  • Best Dunker (tiered)
  • Best Shooter (tiered)
  • Most Upside (tiered)
  • Biggest X-factor
  • Most Overlooked
  • Best Rebounder (tiered)
  • Best Defender (tiered)
  • Highest Basketball IQ
  • Biggest Surprise
  • Highest Expectations
  • Fans are most excited to watch
  • Most Versatile (tiered)
  • Best Glue Guy

The goal was to highlight as many aspects of basketball as possible for a team that is so versatile. If the responses are any indication, these were good category choices. Every single player received at least one vote in multiple categories. Additionally, multiple categories were incredibly close races. So, what did the raw results look like?

Raw Results

These are the raw numbers as voted by the fans. For the tiered categories, this will not be the final score. For individual categories, it is the final score.

*Note: Davion Thompson was included in the response options. While he is currently committed to Arkansas for the 2027 class, the expectation is that he will reclassify to 2026 for this year’s team.*

Most Athletic:

PlayerVotes
Abdou Toure103
Billy Richmond93
Jordan Smith Jr.21
Miikka Muurinen18
JJ Andrews6
Amere Brown3
Jeremiah Wilkinson1

Most Athletic, 2:

PlayerVotes
Billy Richmond83
Abdou Toure58
Miikka Muurinen44
Jordan Smith Jr. 32
JJ Andrews15
Jeremiah Wilkinson6
Amere Brown3
Cooper Bowser2
Davion Thompson1

Most Athletic, 3:

PlayerVotes
Jordan Smith Jr.65
Miikka Muurinen52
Abdou Toure38
Billy Richmond35
JJ Andrews35
Jeremiah Wilkinson8
Cooper Bowser4
Amere Brown4
Isaiah Sealy1
Paulo Semedo1

Best Dunker

PlayerVotes
Billy Richmond86
Abdou Toure76
Miikka Muurinen63
Cooper Bowser5
JJ Andrews5
Amere Brown3
Jordan Smith Jr.2
Ilia Frolov 1
Jeremiah Wilkinson1
Paulo Semedo1

Best Dunker, 2

PlayerVotes
Billy Richmond79
Abdou Toure72
Miikka Muurinen63
JJ Andrews13
Jordan Smith Jr. 6
Amere Brown3
Jeremiah Wilkinson3
Cooper Bowser2
Paulo Semedo1
Maper Maker1

Best Dunker, 3

PlayerVotes
Miikka Muurinen61
Billy Richmond48
JJ Andrews43
Abdou Toure40
Jordan Smith Jr.15
Jeremiah Wilkinson12
Cooper Bowser10
Amere Brown5
Paulo Semedo4
Isaiah Sealy3
Ilia Frolov1
Maper Maker1

Best Shooter

PlayerVotes
Jeremiah Wilkinson140
Davion Thompson60
Jordan Smith Jr.20
Miikka Muurinen18
Amere Brown3
Abdou Toure3
Billy Richmond1

Best Shooter, 2

PlayerVotes
Davion Thompson78
Jeremiah Wilkinson63
Jordan Smith Jr.35
Miikka Muurinen34
Abdou Toure12
JJ Andrews11
Billy Richmond5
Amere Brown3
Isaiah Sealy2
Ilia Frolov1

Best Shooter, 3

PlayerVotes
Miikka Muurinen73
Jordan Smith Jr.49
Abdou Toure42
Davion Thompson24
Ilia Frolov12
JJ Andrews11
Jeremiah Wilkinson9
Billy Richmond8
Amere Brown6
Cooper Bowser3
Ayden Kelley1
Isaiah Sealy1
Paulo Semedo1

Most Upside

PlayerVotes
Miikka Muurinen134
Abdou Toure47
Jordan Smith Jr.34
JJ Andrews 10
Paulo Semedo6
Cooper Bowser4
Billy Richmond3
Amere Brown3
Davion Thompson1
Ilia Frolov1
Isaiah Sealy1

Most Upside, 2

PlayerVotes
Abdou Toure72
Jordan Smith Jr.64
Miikka Muurinen41
JJ Andrews21
Billy Richmond10
Paulo Semedo8
Davion Thompson6
Jeremiah Wilkinson5
Ilia Frolov5
Maper Maker 4
Amere Brown3
Cooper Bowser3
Ayden Kelley1
Isaiah Sealy 1

Most Upside, 3

PlayerVotes
Jordan Smith Jr.55
Abdou Toure43
JJ Andrews38
Miikka Muurinen35
Paulo Semedo18
Billy Richmond16
Davion Thompson12
Cooper Bowser8
Ilia Frolov7
Jeremiah Wilkinson6
Amere Brown3
Maper Maker 1
Isaiah Sealy1

Biggest X-Factor

PlayerVotes
Miikka Muurinen75
Billy Richmond43
Cooper Bowser36
Jordan Smith Jr.25
Paulo Semedo16
JJ Andrews16
Abdou Toure12
Ilia Frolov8
Jeremiah Wilkinson5
Amere Brown3
Davion Thompson1
Isaiah Sealy1

Most Overlooked

PlayerVotes
JJ Andrews70
Cooper Bowser49
Jeremiah Wilkinson31
Abdou Toure30
Paulo Semedo21
Miikka Muurinen8
Amere Brown6
Jordan Smith Jr.6
Ilia Frolov5
Billy Richmond4
Isaiah Sealy4
Davion Thompson3
Maper Maker2
Ayden Kelley 1

Best Rebounder

PlayerVotes
Cooper Bowser135
Miikka Muurinen42
JJ Andrews18
Billy Richmond16
Paulo Semedo11
Ilia Frolov10
Jordan Smith Jr.4
Abdou Toure3
Maper Maker2
Amere Brown2

Best Rebounder, 2

PlayerVotes
Miikka Muurinen83
Cooper Bowser48
Billy Richmond27
JJ Andrews26
Ilia Frolov23
Paulo Semedo12
Jordan Smith Jr. 7
Abdou Toure6
Maper Maker5
Amere Brown2
Jeremiah Wilkinson1

Best Rebounder, 3

PlayerVotes
JJ Andrews50
Billy Richmond49
Miikka Muurinen38
Jordan Smith Jr.24
Paulo Semedo23
Ilia Frolov16
Cooper Bowser16
Abdou Toure15
Maper Maker4
Amere Brown4
Ayden Kelley1

Best Defender

PlayerVotes
Billy Richmond120
Jordan Smith Jr.109
JJ Andrews6
Abdou Toure4
Amere Brown3
Cooper Bowser1
Jeremiah Wilkinson1

Best Defender, 2

PlayerVotes
Billy Richmond88
Jordan Smith Jr.83
Abdou Toure39
JJ Andrews22
Miikka Muurinen4
Jeremiah Wilkinson3
Cooper Bowser2
Amere Brown2
Ilia Frolov1

Best Defender, 3

PlayerVotes
Abdou Toure78
JJ Andrews71
Jordan Smith Jr.25
Cooper Bowser19
Billy Richmond16
Jeremiah Wilkinson11
Paulo Semedo6
Miikka Muurinen6
Davion Thompson3
Amere Brown3
Isaiah Sealy3
Ilia Frolov1

Highest Basketball IQ

PlayerVotes
Jordan Smith Jr.135
Jeremiah Wilkinson33
Billy Richmond31
JJ Andrews15
Miikka Muurinen8
Amere Brown3
Davion Thompson3
Cooper Bowser3
Ilia Frolov3
Abdou Toure2
Paulo Semedo1
Ayden Kelley1

Biggest Surprise

PlayerVotes
Paulo Semedo59
Cooper Bowser45
Abdou Toure38
Miikka Muurinen24
Jeremiah Wilkinson19
Ilia Frolov18
JJ Andrews15
Davion Thompson9
Amere Brown3
Isaiah Sealy2
Billy Richmond2
Maper Maker2
Jordan Smith Jr.1

Highest Expectations

PlayerVotes
Jordan Smith Jr.161
Billy Richmond44
Miikka Muurinen20
Abdou Toure6
Jeremiah Wilkinson6
Amere Brown3
Cooper Bowser1

Fans are most excited to watch

PlayerVotes
Billy Richmond81
Miikka Muurinen68
Jordan Smith Jr.66
Abdou Toure19
JJ Andrews5
Amere Brown3
Paulo Semedo1

Most Versatile

PlayerVotes
Billy Richmond85
Miikka Muurinen52
Abdou Toure47
Jordan Smith Jr.26
JJ Andrews24
Jeremiah Wilkinson4
Amere Brown3

Most Versatile, 2

PlayerVotes
JJ Andrews55
Abdou Toure49
Billy Richmond48
Miikka Muurinen45
Jordan Smith Jr.31
Jeremiah Wilkinson5
Amere Brown3
Paulo Semedo3
Ayden Kelley1
Davion Thompson1
Isaiah Sealy1
Cooper Bowser1

Most Versatile, 3

Player Votes
Abdou Toure63
JJ Andrews47
Billy Richmond39
Miikka Muurinen35
Jordan Smith Jr. 28
Jeremiah Wilkinson12
Paulo Semedo7
Amere Brown3
Davion Thompson2
Cooper Bowser2
Ilia Frolov2
Maper Maker 1
Isaiah Sealy1

Best Glue Guy

PlayerVotes
Billy Richmond141
JJ Andrews33
Amere Brown32
Jordan Smith Jr.21
Abdou Toure9
Jeremiah Wilkinson2
Cooper Bowser2
Isaiah Sealy1
Miikka Muurinen1
Ilia Frolov1

That’s a lot of tables and numbers and graphs. Simply put: there was a lot of diversity in fans’ choices and a lot of different winners. That diversity just goes to show even further the depth and versatility of this team.

It’s time to tally the final results, though. That involves some math. As a reminder, for multi-tiered responses, the first place vote gets three points, second place gets two points, and third place gets one point. The final results will only display the top players for each superlative. “Top players” indicates those with enough votes to be competitive in the scoring system.

Final Results:

Most Athletic:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stBilly Richmond480
2ndAbdou Toure463
3rdMiikka Muurinen194
4thJordan Smith Jr.192
5thJJ Andrews83

Best Dunker:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stBilly Richmond464
2ndAbdou Toure412
3rdMiikka Muurinen376
4thJJ Andrews84

Best Shooter:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stJeremiah Wilkinson555
2ndDavion Thompson360
3rdMiikka Muurinen195
4thJordan Smith Jr.179
5thAbdou Toure75

Most Upside:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stMiikka Muurinen519
2ndAbdou Toure328
3rdJordan Smith Jr.285
4thJJ Andrews110
5thPaulo Semedo52

Biggest X-factor:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stMiikka Muurinen75
2ndBilly Richmond43
3rdCooper Bowser36
4thJordan Smith Jr.25

Most Overlooked:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stJJ Andrews70
2ndCooper Bowser49
3rdJeremiah Wilkinson31
4thAbdou Toure30
5thPaulo Semedo21

Best Rebounder:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stCooper Bowser517
2ndMiikka Muurinen330
3rdJJ Andrews156
4thBilly Richmond151
5thIlia Frolov92

Best Defender:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stBilly Richmond552
2ndJordan Smith Jr.518
3rdAbdou Toure168
4thJJ Andrews133

Highest Basketball IQ:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stJordan Smith Jr.135
2ndJeremiah Wilkinson33
3rdBilly Richmond31

Biggest Surprise:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stPaulo Semedo59
2ndCooper Bowser45
3rdAbdou Toure38
4thMiikka Muurinen24
5thJeremiah Wilkinson19
6thIlia Frolov18
7thJJ Andrews15

Highest Expectations:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stJordan Smith Jr.161
2ndBilly Richmond44
3rdMiikka Muurinen20

Fans are most excited to watch:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stBilly Richmond81
2ndMiikka Muurinen68
3rdJordan Smith Jr.66

Most Versatile:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stBilly Richmond390
2ndAbdou Toure302
3rdMiikka Muurinen281
4thJJ Andrews229
5thJordan Smith Jr.168

Best Glue Guy:

PlacePlayerPoints
1stBilly Richmond141
2ndJJ Andrews33
3rdAmere Brown32

Takeaways:

Despite the sample size not being as significant as I had hoped, there were still enough responses to provide some insight into the Arkansas fanbase and how it feels about this upcoming team’s roster. Every player on the roster received multiple votes for multiple superlatives. There was a solid amount of diversity with winners, though similar names appeared in the podium (top three) throughout. Some of the biggest takeaways:

Billy Richmond won nearly half of the superlatives

It should not come as a surprise that the one major returning contributor from last season won the most categories. Richmond came away with six first place finishes: Most Athletic, Best Dunker, Best Defender, Fans are most excited to watch, Most Versatile, and Best Glue Guy. Some of those were closer than others, but those wins were somewhat expected given Richmond’s playstyle and how popular he is with the fanbase. Of course, that is in addition to the improvement he’s made since his freshman year.

Freshmen dominate the podiums

With such a young team, this should come as no surprise, but freshmen regularly won or placed in the top three of these categories. Through 14 categories, 24 of the 42 podium spots were filled by freshmen. These freshmen are highly touted, no doubt, but the fanbase has high expectations for them to produce at a high level early. Calipari made it known multiple times recently that he will coach and win with freshmen. Next year’s team will be the perfect test for that.

Jordan Smith Jr. just wins one

The crown jewel of the Arkansas recruiting class, five-star and No. 3 overall player in the class, only won one superlative. Further, he only placed on the podium in five of 14. His lone win was in the “Highest Expectations” category, which could give some insight into his lack of podiums. Arkansas fans are already expecting him to be a major contributor next year, so categories like “Biggest Surprise” or “Most Overlooked” did not apply.

Miikka Muurinen cleans up

One of the summer additions to the high school class, Miikka Muurinen received a ton of praise through votes in this survey. While he won two superlatives, he made the podium in nine. Those two victories show exactly what the fanbase expects of him, winning “Biggest X-factor” and “Most Upside”. The talent is undeniable, but Muurinen could be the key to Arkansas making a Final Four run.

Biggest unknown is biggest surprise

Redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo won the superlative for “Biggest Surprise”. A former top-50 recruit, fans were excited about his film last off-season, but he sat on the bench to develop. With a full year in the system, plus his raw talent and athleticism, there is reason to believe Semedo could take a step forward next year. Arkansas will need him in the stretch forward spot, as currently the only options are himself, Muurinen, and small-ball options like Andrews, Toure, or Richmond. Winning this category shows fans are still excited at the prospect of his contributions this coming season.

Seven different winners

The goal of the survey was to display the versatility and overall talent of this Razorback team through fan opinion. I’d say the fans accomplished that. Of the 14 categories, there were seven unique winners, meaning nearly all of the core rotation won at least one superlative. That speaks to both the overall talent and depth of the roster.

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