Way too early basketball off-season superlatives

The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team is one of the most talented in the country. Head coach John Calipari assembled one of the most versatile teams in the country, but also one of the youngest. With so much talent, youth, versatility, and athleticism, I thought it would be a fun exercise to get fans’ opinions on the players individually.
To do this, I came up with a number of superlatives. I wanted to stick to somewhat tangible categories: most athletic, most versatile, best dunker, best shooter, etc. I did not want to have fans label players “best” overall or “worst” at anything. Rather, I wanted to highlight how many players can contribute in any number of different ways.
In order to track fan opinions on these superlatives, I created a survey. For some responses, there were multiple tiers of answer. An example would be the “Most Athletic” response. I created a “Most Athletic” question, as well as “Most Athletic, 2” and “Most Athletic, 3”. I did this because certain categories would be so difficult to choose from, that it made the most sense to create multiple responses.
To categorize them, each player in a multi-tier question will receive three points for a first-tier vote, two points for a second-tier vote, and one point for a third-tier vote. All players receive one vote for single response options, such as “Biggest X-factor”.
In total, we received 247 amount of votes for this survey, which gave us a decent sample size to work with. Before we get to the results, though, we should look at the categories.
Categories
In total, there were 14 categories:
Most Athletic (tiered)
Best Dunker (tiered)
Best Shooter (tiered)
Most Upside (tiered)
Biggest X-factor
Most Overlooked
Best Rebounder (tiered)
Best Defender (tiered)
Highest Basketball IQ
Biggest Surprise
Highest Expectations
Fans are most excited to watch
Most Versatile (tiered)
Best Glue Guy
The goal was to highlight as many aspects of basketball as possible for a team that is so versatile. If the responses are any indication, these were good category choices. Every single player received at least one vote in multiple categories. Additionally, multiple categories were incredibly close races. So, what did the raw results look like?
Raw Results
These are the raw numbers as voted by the fans. For the tiered categories, this will not be the final score. For individual categories, it is the final score.
*Note: Davion Thompson was included in the response options. While he is currently committed to Arkansas for the 2027 class, the expectation is that he will reclassify to 2026 for this year’s team.*
Most Athletic:
Player
Votes
Abdou Toure
103
Billy Richmond
93
Jordan Smith Jr.
21
Miikka Muurinen
18
JJ Andrews
6
Amere Brown
3
Jeremiah Wilkinson
1
Most Athletic, 2:
Player
Votes
Billy Richmond
83
Abdou Toure
58
Miikka Muurinen
44
Jordan Smith Jr.
32
JJ Andrews
15
Jeremiah Wilkinson
6
Amere Brown
3
Cooper Bowser
2
Davion Thompson
1
Most Athletic, 3:
Player
Votes
Jordan Smith Jr.
65
Miikka Muurinen
52
Abdou Toure
38
Billy Richmond
35
JJ Andrews
35
Jeremiah Wilkinson
8
Cooper Bowser
4
Amere Brown
4
Isaiah Sealy
1
Paulo Semedo
1
Best Dunker
Player
Votes
Billy Richmond
86
Abdou Toure
76
Miikka Muurinen
63
Cooper Bowser
5
JJ Andrews
5
Amere Brown
3
Jordan Smith Jr.
2
Ilia Frolov
1
Jeremiah Wilkinson
1
Paulo Semedo
1
Best Dunker, 2
Player
Votes
Billy Richmond
79
Abdou Toure
72
Miikka Muurinen
63
JJ Andrews
13
Jordan Smith Jr.
6
Amere Brown
3
Jeremiah Wilkinson
3
Cooper Bowser
2
Paulo Semedo
1
Maper Maker
1
Best Dunker, 3
Player
Votes
Miikka Muurinen
61
Billy Richmond
48
JJ Andrews
43
Abdou Toure
40
Jordan Smith Jr.
15
Jeremiah Wilkinson
12
Cooper Bowser
10
Amere Brown
5
Paulo Semedo
4
Isaiah Sealy
3
Ilia Frolov
1
Maper Maker
1
Best Shooter
Player
Votes
Jeremiah Wilkinson
140
Davion Thompson
60
Jordan Smith Jr.
20
Miikka Muurinen
18
Amere Brown
3
Abdou Toure
3
Billy Richmond
1
Best Shooter, 2
Player
Votes
Davion Thompson
78
Jeremiah Wilkinson
63
Jordan Smith Jr.
35
Miikka Muurinen
34
Abdou Toure
12
JJ Andrews
11
Billy Richmond
5
Amere Brown
3
Isaiah Sealy
2
Ilia Frolov
1
Best Shooter, 3
Player
Votes
Miikka Muurinen
73
Jordan Smith Jr.
49
Abdou Toure
42
Davion Thompson
24
Ilia Frolov
12
JJ Andrews
11
Jeremiah Wilkinson
9
Billy Richmond
8
Amere Brown
6
Cooper Bowser
3
Ayden Kelley
1
Isaiah Sealy
1
Paulo Semedo
1
Most Upside
Player
Votes
Miikka Muurinen
134
Abdou Toure
47
Jordan Smith Jr.
34
JJ Andrews
10
Paulo Semedo
6
Cooper Bowser
4
Billy Richmond
3
Amere Brown
3
Davion Thompson
1
Ilia Frolov
1
Isaiah Sealy
1
Most Upside, 2
Player
Votes
Abdou Toure
72
Jordan Smith Jr.
64
Miikka Muurinen
41
JJ Andrews
21
Billy Richmond
10
Paulo Semedo
8
Davion Thompson
6
Jeremiah Wilkinson
5
Ilia Frolov
5
Maper Maker
4
Amere Brown
3
Cooper Bowser
3
Ayden Kelley
1
Isaiah Sealy
1
Most Upside, 3
Player
Votes
Jordan Smith Jr.
55
Abdou Toure
43
JJ Andrews
38
Miikka Muurinen
35
Paulo Semedo
18
Billy Richmond
16
Davion Thompson
12
Cooper Bowser
8
Ilia Frolov
7
Jeremiah Wilkinson
6
Amere Brown
3
Maper Maker
1
Isaiah Sealy
1
Biggest X-Factor
Player
Votes
Miikka Muurinen
75
Billy Richmond
43
Cooper Bowser
36
Jordan Smith Jr.
25
Paulo Semedo
16
JJ Andrews
16
Abdou Toure
12
Ilia Frolov
8
Jeremiah Wilkinson
5
Amere Brown
3
Davion Thompson
1
Isaiah Sealy
1
Most Overlooked
Player
Votes
JJ Andrews
70
Cooper Bowser
49
Jeremiah Wilkinson
31
Abdou Toure
30
Paulo Semedo
21
Miikka Muurinen
8
Amere Brown
6
Jordan Smith Jr.
6
Ilia Frolov
5
Billy Richmond
4
Isaiah Sealy
4
Davion Thompson
3
Maper Maker
2
Ayden Kelley
1
Best Rebounder
Player
Votes
Cooper Bowser
135
Miikka Muurinen
42
JJ Andrews
18
Billy Richmond
16
Paulo Semedo
11
Ilia Frolov
10
Jordan Smith Jr.
4
Abdou Toure
3
Maper Maker
2
Amere Brown
2
Best Rebounder, 2
Player
Votes
Miikka Muurinen
83
Cooper Bowser
48
Billy Richmond
27
JJ Andrews
26
Ilia Frolov
23
Paulo Semedo
12
Jordan Smith Jr.
7
Abdou Toure
6
Maper Maker
5
Amere Brown
2
Jeremiah Wilkinson
1
Best Rebounder, 3
Player
Votes
JJ Andrews
50
Billy Richmond
49
Miikka Muurinen
38
Jordan Smith Jr.
24
Paulo Semedo
23
Ilia Frolov
16
Cooper Bowser
16
Abdou Toure
15
Maper Maker
4
Amere Brown
4
Ayden Kelley
1
Best Defender
Player
Votes
Billy Richmond
120
Jordan Smith Jr.
109
JJ Andrews
6
Abdou Toure
4
Amere Brown
3
Cooper Bowser
1
Jeremiah Wilkinson
1
Best Defender, 2
Player
Votes
Billy Richmond
88
Jordan Smith Jr.
83
Abdou Toure
39
JJ Andrews
22
Miikka Muurinen
4
Jeremiah Wilkinson
3
Cooper Bowser
2
Amere Brown
2
Ilia Frolov
1
Best Defender, 3
Player
Votes
Abdou Toure
78
JJ Andrews
71
Jordan Smith Jr.
25
Cooper Bowser
19
Billy Richmond
16
Jeremiah Wilkinson
11
Paulo Semedo
6
Miikka Muurinen
6
Davion Thompson
3
Amere Brown
3
Isaiah Sealy
3
Ilia Frolov
1
Highest Basketball IQ
Player
Votes
Jordan Smith Jr.
135
Jeremiah Wilkinson
33
Billy Richmond
31
JJ Andrews
15
Miikka Muurinen
8
Amere Brown
3
Davion Thompson
3
Cooper Bowser
3
Ilia Frolov
3
Abdou Toure
2
Paulo Semedo
1
Ayden Kelley
1
Biggest Surprise
Player
Votes
Paulo Semedo
59
Cooper Bowser
45
Abdou Toure
38
Miikka Muurinen
24
Jeremiah Wilkinson
19
Ilia Frolov
18
JJ Andrews
15
Davion Thompson
9
Amere Brown
3
Isaiah Sealy
2
Billy Richmond
2
Maper Maker
2
Jordan Smith Jr.
1
Highest Expectations
Player
Votes
Jordan Smith Jr.
161
Billy Richmond
44
Miikka Muurinen
20
Abdou Toure
6
Jeremiah Wilkinson
6
Amere Brown
3
Cooper Bowser
1
Fans are most excited to watch
Player
Votes
Billy Richmond
81
Miikka Muurinen
68
Jordan Smith Jr.
66
Abdou Toure
19
JJ Andrews
5
Amere Brown
3
Paulo Semedo
1
Most Versatile
Player
Votes
Billy Richmond
85
Miikka Muurinen
52
Abdou Toure
47
Jordan Smith Jr.
26
JJ Andrews
24
Jeremiah Wilkinson
4
Amere Brown
3
Most Versatile, 2
Player
Votes
JJ Andrews
55
Abdou Toure
49
Billy Richmond
48
Miikka Muurinen
45
Jordan Smith Jr.
31
Jeremiah Wilkinson
5
Amere Brown
3
Paulo Semedo
3
Ayden Kelley
1
Davion Thompson
1
Isaiah Sealy
1
Cooper Bowser
1
Most Versatile, 3
Player
Votes
Abdou Toure
63
JJ Andrews
47
Billy Richmond
39
Miikka Muurinen
35
Jordan Smith Jr.
28
Jeremiah Wilkinson
12
Paulo Semedo
7
Amere Brown
3
Davion Thompson
2
Cooper Bowser
2
Ilia Frolov
2
Maper Maker
1
Isaiah Sealy
1
Best Glue Guy
Player
Votes
Billy Richmond
141
JJ Andrews
33
Amere Brown
32
Jordan Smith Jr.
21
Abdou Toure
9
Jeremiah Wilkinson
2
Cooper Bowser
2
Isaiah Sealy
1
Miikka Muurinen
1
Ilia Frolov
1
That’s a lot of tables and numbers and graphs. Simply put: there was a lot of diversity in fans’ choices and a lot of different winners. That diversity just goes to show even further the depth and versatility of this team.
It’s time to tally the final results, though. That involves some math. As a reminder, for multi-tiered responses, the first place vote gets three points, second place gets two points, and third place gets one point. The final results will only display the top players for each superlative. “Top players” indicates those with enough votes to be competitive in the scoring system.
Final Results:
Most Athletic:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Billy Richmond
480
2nd
Abdou Toure
463
3rd
Miikka Muurinen
194
4th
Jordan Smith Jr.
192
5th
JJ Andrews
83
Best Dunker:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Billy Richmond
464
2nd
Abdou Toure
412
3rd
Miikka Muurinen
376
4th
JJ Andrews
84
Best Shooter:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Jeremiah Wilkinson
555
2nd
Davion Thompson
360
3rd
Miikka Muurinen
195
4th
Jordan Smith Jr.
179
5th
Abdou Toure
75
Most Upside:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Miikka Muurinen
519
2nd
Abdou Toure
328
3rd
Jordan Smith Jr.
285
4th
JJ Andrews
110
5th
Paulo Semedo
52
Biggest X-factor:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Miikka Muurinen
75
2nd
Billy Richmond
43
3rd
Cooper Bowser
36
4th
Jordan Smith Jr.
25
Most Overlooked:
Place
Player
Points
1st
JJ Andrews
70
2nd
Cooper Bowser
49
3rd
Jeremiah Wilkinson
31
4th
Abdou Toure
30
5th
Paulo Semedo
21
Best Rebounder:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Cooper Bowser
517
2nd
Miikka Muurinen
330
3rd
JJ Andrews
156
4th
Billy Richmond
151
5th
Ilia Frolov
92
Best Defender:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Billy Richmond
552
2nd
Jordan Smith Jr.
518
3rd
Abdou Toure
168
4th
JJ Andrews
133
Highest Basketball IQ:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Jordan Smith Jr.
135
2nd
Jeremiah Wilkinson
33
3rd
Billy Richmond
31
Biggest Surprise:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Paulo Semedo
59
2nd
Cooper Bowser
45
3rd
Abdou Toure
38
4th
Miikka Muurinen
24
5th
Jeremiah Wilkinson
19
6th
Ilia Frolov
18
7th
JJ Andrews
15
Highest Expectations:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Jordan Smith Jr.
161
2nd
Billy Richmond
44
3rd
Miikka Muurinen
20
Fans are most excited to watch:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Billy Richmond
81
2nd
Miikka Muurinen
68
3rd
Jordan Smith Jr.
66
Most Versatile:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Billy Richmond
390
2nd
Abdou Toure
302
3rd
Miikka Muurinen
281
4th
JJ Andrews
229
5th
Jordan Smith Jr.
168
Best Glue Guy:
Place
Player
Points
1st
Billy Richmond
141
2nd
JJ Andrews
33
3rd
Amere Brown
32
Takeaways:
Despite the sample size not being as significant as I had hoped, there were still enough responses to provide some insight into the Arkansas fanbase and how it feels about this upcoming team’s roster. Every player on the roster received multiple votes for multiple superlatives. There was a solid amount of diversity with winners, though similar names appeared in the podium (top three) throughout. Some of the biggest takeaways:
Billy Richmond won nearly half of the superlatives
It should not come as a surprise that the one major returning contributor from last season won the most categories. Richmond came away with six first place finishes: Most Athletic, Best Dunker, Best Defender, Fans are most excited to watch, Most Versatile, and Best Glue Guy. Some of those were closer than others, but those wins were somewhat expected given Richmond’s playstyle and how popular he is with the fanbase. Of course, that is in addition to the improvement he’s made since his freshman year.
Freshmen dominate the podiums
With such a young team, this should come as no surprise, but freshmen regularly won or placed in the top three of these categories. Through 14 categories, 24 of the 42 podium spots were filled by freshmen. These freshmen are highly touted, no doubt, but the fanbase has high expectations for them to produce at a high level early. Calipari made it known multiple times recently that he will coach and win with freshmen. Next year’s team will be the perfect test for that.
Jordan Smith Jr. just wins one
The crown jewel of the Arkansas recruiting class, five-star and No. 3 overall player in the class, only won one superlative. Further, he only placed on the podium in five of 14. His lone win was in the “Highest Expectations” category, which could give some insight into his lack of podiums. Arkansas fans are already expecting him to be a major contributor next year, so categories like “Biggest Surprise” or “Most Overlooked” did not apply.
Miikka Muurinen cleans up
One of the summer additions to the high school class, Miikka Muurinen received a ton of praise through votes in this survey. While he won two superlatives, he made the podium in nine. Those two victories show exactly what the fanbase expects of him, winning “Biggest X-factor” and “Most Upside”. The talent is undeniable, but Muurinen could be the key to Arkansas making a Final Four run.
Biggest unknown is biggest surprise
Redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo won the superlative for “Biggest Surprise”. A former top-50 recruit, fans were excited about his film last off-season, but he sat on the bench to develop. With a full year in the system, plus his raw talent and athleticism, there is reason to believe Semedo could take a step forward next year. Arkansas will need him in the stretch forward spot, as currently the only options are himself, Muurinen, and small-ball options like Andrews, Toure, or Richmond. Winning this category shows fans are still excited at the prospect of his contributions this coming season.
Seven different winners
The goal of the survey was to display the versatility and overall talent of this Razorback team through fan opinion. I’d say the fans accomplished that. Of the 14 categories, there were seven unique winners, meaning nearly all of the core rotation won at least one superlative. That speaks to both the overall talent and depth of the roster.
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things HawgBeat in the The Trough.
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things HawgBeat in the The Trough.The Trough