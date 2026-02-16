Week 3 SEC softball power rankings
Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 15 teams stand through two weeks.
1) Tennessee
Last week: No. 2 (+1)
Overall Record: 10-0
Last week’s results: Wins over Nebraska, James Madison, Florida Atlantic, UCLA and Florida State
Key wins: Oregon, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Florida State
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
2) Texas
Last week: No. 1 (-1)
Overall Record: 9-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Abilene Christian, Ohio State (twice), Syracuse, and Northern Illinois
Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
3) Arkansas
Last week: No. 4 (+1)
Overall Record: 8-1
Last week’s results: Wins Wichita State, Clemson, BYU and Texas State
Key wins: Virginia, Clemson
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
4) Oklahoma
Last week: No. 3 (-1)
Overall Record: 8-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Montana, New Mexico State, Minnesota, Idaho State, and UTEP
Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
5) Florida
Last week: No. 5
Overall Record: 12-0
Last week’s results: Wins over Jacksonville (twice), Marshall (twice), Georgia Tech (twice), and FIU
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
6) Alabama
Last week: 7 (+1)
Overall Record: 9-0
Last week’s results: Wins over Purdue (twice), Liberty (twice) and Georgia Southern
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
7) Georgia
Last week: 12 (+5)
Overall Record: 9-2
Last week’s results: Wins over Nebraska, NC State, UCF, Northwestern and Duke, loss to Oklahoma State
Key wins: Nebraska, Duke
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
8) Texas A&M
Last week: 6 (-2)
Overall Record: 7-3
Last week’s results: Wins over NC State, James Madison and Northwestern, losses to Oklahoma State and Duke
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
9) South Carolina
Last week: 9
Overall Record: 7-2
Last week’s results: Wins over Louisville, Boston (twice), and Kennesaw State
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
10) Mississippi State
Last week: 10
Overall Record: 10-0
Last week’s results: Wins over Murray State, Rutgers (twice), and North Texas (twice)
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
11) Auburn
Last week: 11
Overall Record: 9-2
Last week’s results: Wins over Illinois, Bradley (twice), Campbell (twice), and Binghamton
Key wins: Clemson
Bad losses: Pitt
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
12) LSU
Last week: 8 (-4)
Overall Record: 7-4
Last week’s results: Win over Oklahoma State, losses to Nebraska, Duke, UCF and UCLA
Key wins: Oklahoma State
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
13) Missouri
Last week: 13
Overall Record: 4-7
Last week’s results: Wins over FAU and Duke, losses to UCF, NC State, UCLA, and Northwestern
Key wins: Liberty, FAU, Duke
Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
14) Kentucky
Last week: 14
Overall Record: 6-4
Last week’s results: Wins over UC – Santa Barbara, Stanford, losses to Cal State Fullerton, Stanford, and Oregon
Key wins: Stanford
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
15) Ole Miss
Last week: 15
Overall Record: 6-4
Last week’s results: Wins over McNeese, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, and Louisiana, losses to McNeese, Louisiana
Key wins: None
Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
