Week 3 SEC softball power rankings

Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 15 teams stand through two weeks.

1) Tennessee

Last week: No. 2 (+1)

Overall Record: 10-0

Last week’s results: Wins over Nebraska, James Madison, Florida Atlantic, UCLA and Florida State

Key wins: Oregon, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Florida State

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Texas

Last week: No. 1 (-1)

Overall Record: 9-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Abilene Christian, Ohio State (twice), Syracuse, and Northern Illinois

Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Arkansas

Last week: No. 4 (+1)

Overall Record: 8-1

Last week’s results: Wins Wichita State, Clemson, BYU and Texas State

Key wins: Virginia, Clemson

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Oklahoma

Last week: No. 3 (-1)

Overall Record: 8-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Montana, New Mexico State, Minnesota, Idaho State, and UTEP

Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Florida

Last week: No. 5

Overall Record: 12-0

Last week’s results: Wins over Jacksonville (twice), Marshall (twice), Georgia Tech (twice), and FIU

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Alabama

Last week: 7 (+1)

Overall Record: 9-0

Last week’s results: Wins over Purdue (twice), Liberty (twice) and Georgia Southern

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Georgia

Last week: 12 (+5)

Overall Record: 9-2

Last week’s results: Wins over Nebraska, NC State, UCF, Northwestern and Duke, loss to Oklahoma State

Key wins: Nebraska, Duke

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Texas A&M

Last week: 6 (-2)

Overall Record: 7-3

Last week’s results: Wins over NC State, James Madison and Northwestern, losses to Oklahoma State and Duke

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) South Carolina

Last week: 9

Overall Record: 7-2

Last week’s results: Wins over Louisville, Boston (twice), and Kennesaw State

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Mississippi State

Last week: 10

Overall Record: 10-0

Last week’s results: Wins over Murray State, Rutgers (twice), and North Texas (twice)

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Auburn

Last week: 11

Overall Record: 9-2

Last week’s results: Wins over Illinois, Bradley (twice), Campbell (twice), and Binghamton

Key wins: Clemson

Bad losses: Pitt

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) LSU

Last week: 8 (-4)

Overall Record: 7-4

Last week’s results: Win over Oklahoma State, losses to Nebraska, Duke, UCF and UCLA

Key wins: Oklahoma State

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Missouri

Last week: 13

Overall Record: 4-7

Last week’s results: Wins over FAU and Duke, losses to UCF, NC State, UCLA, and Northwestern

Key wins: Liberty, FAU, Duke

Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

14) Kentucky

Last week: 14

Overall Record: 6-4

Last week’s results: Wins over UC – Santa Barbara, Stanford, losses to Cal State Fullerton, Stanford, and Oregon

Key wins: Stanford

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) Ole Miss

Last week: 15

Overall Record: 6-4

Last week’s results: Wins over McNeese, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, and Louisiana, losses to McNeese, Louisiana

Key wins: None

Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

