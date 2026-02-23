Week 4 SEC softball power rankings
Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 15 teams stand through two weeks.
1) Tennessee
Last week: No. 1 (-)
Overall Record: 14-0
Last week’s results: Wins over Missouri State, UAB, Mercer and Southern Illinois
Key wins: Oregon, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Florida State
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
2) Texas
Last week: No. 2 (-)
Overall Record: 14-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Arizona (twice), Stanford, Boise State and Santa Clara
Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska, Arizona (x2), Stanford
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
3) Alabama
Last week: 6 (+3)
Overall Record: 13-0
Last week’s results: Wins over Elon, Florida State (twice) and Dartmouth
Key wins: Florida State (2x)
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
4) Arkansas
Last week: No. 3 (-1)
Overall Record: 13-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Northwestern (three times) and Southeast Missouri State (twice)
Key wins: Virginia, Clemson
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
5) Oklahoma
Last week: No. 4 (-1)
Overall Record: 13-2
Last week’s results: Wins over Cal State Fullerton, San Diego State, Duke, Cal and Washington. loss to Long Beach State
Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State, Duke, Cal and Washington
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
6) Florida
Last week: No. 5 (-1)
Overall Record: 19-0
Last week’s results: Wins over North Florida (twice), Longwood (twice), Middle Tennessee (twice) and Lindenwood
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
7) Georgia
Last week: 7 (-)
Overall Record: 13-4
Last week’s results: Wins over Samford, Seton Hall, Utah State (twice), loss to Virginia Tech (twice)
Key wins: Nebraska, Duke
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
8) Texas A&M
Last week: 8 (-)
Overall Record: 10-6
Last week’s results: Wins over Duke, UC – San Diego and LMU, losses to Oregon, Nebraska and UCLA
Key wins: Duke
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
9) LSU
Last week: 12 (+3)
Overall Record: 12-4
Last week’s results: Wins over South Alabama, Michigan State (twice), Louisiana and Howard
Key wins: Oklahoma State
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
10) Auburn
Last week: 11 (+1)
Overall Record: 13-4
Last week’s results: Wins over Oregon, BYU, Cal State Fullerton and Cal, losses to UCLA and Washington
Key wins: Clemson, Oregon
Bad losses: Pitt
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
11) South Carolina
Last week: 9 (-2)
Overall Record: 9-5
Last week’s results: Wins over Washington and Saint Mary’s, losses to Nebraska, Oregon and UCLA
Key wins: Washington
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
12) Mississippi State
Last week: 10 (-2)
Overall Record: 14-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Memphis, Samford, Belmont and Delaware State, loss to Belmont
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
13) Kentucky
Last week: 14 (+1)
Overall Record: 12-4
Last week’s results: Wins over Murray State, North Carolina A&T, Northern Illinois, Bradley, Memphis and Indiana State
Key wins: Stanford
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
14) Ole Miss
Last week: 15 (+1)
Overall Record: 11-5
Last week’s results: Wins over Mercer (twice), Southern Illinois, Missouri State, loss to Missouri State
Key wins: None
Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
15) Missouri
Last week: 13 (-2)
Overall Record: 5-11
Last week’s results: Win over Houston, losses to Houston, McNeese State (twice) and Louisiana
Key wins: FAU, Duke
Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama, Houston
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
