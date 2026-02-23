Week 4 SEC softball power rankings

Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 15 teams stand through two weeks.

1) Tennessee

Last week: No. 1 (-)

Overall Record: 14-0

Last week’s results: Wins over Missouri State, UAB, Mercer and Southern Illinois

Key wins: Oregon, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Florida State

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Texas

Last week: No. 2 (-)

Overall Record: 14-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Arizona (twice), Stanford, Boise State and Santa Clara

Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska, Arizona (x2), Stanford

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Alabama

Last week: 6 (+3)

Overall Record: 13-0

Last week’s results: Wins over Elon, Florida State (twice) and Dartmouth

Key wins: Florida State (2x)

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Arkansas

Last week: No. 3 (-1)

Overall Record: 13-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Northwestern (three times) and Southeast Missouri State (twice)

Key wins: Virginia, Clemson

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Oklahoma

Last week: No. 4 (-1)

Overall Record: 13-2

Last week’s results: Wins over Cal State Fullerton, San Diego State, Duke, Cal and Washington. loss to Long Beach State

Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State, Duke, Cal and Washington

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Florida

Last week: No. 5 (-1)

Overall Record: 19-0

Last week’s results: Wins over North Florida (twice), Longwood (twice), Middle Tennessee (twice) and Lindenwood

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Georgia

Last week: 7 (-)

Overall Record: 13-4

Last week’s results: Wins over Samford, Seton Hall, Utah State (twice), loss to Virginia Tech (twice)

Key wins: Nebraska, Duke

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Texas A&M

Last week: 8 (-)

Overall Record: 10-6

Last week’s results: Wins over Duke, UC – San Diego and LMU, losses to Oregon, Nebraska and UCLA

Key wins: Duke

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) LSU

Last week: 12 (+3)

Overall Record: 12-4

Last week’s results: Wins over South Alabama, Michigan State (twice), Louisiana and Howard

Key wins: Oklahoma State

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Auburn

Last week: 11 (+1)

Overall Record: 13-4

Last week’s results: Wins over Oregon, BYU, Cal State Fullerton and Cal, losses to UCLA and Washington

Key wins: Clemson, Oregon

Bad losses: Pitt

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) South Carolina

Last week: 9 (-2)

Overall Record: 9-5

Last week’s results: Wins over Washington and Saint Mary’s, losses to Nebraska, Oregon and UCLA

Key wins: Washington

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Mississippi State

Last week: 10 (-2)

Overall Record: 14-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Memphis, Samford, Belmont and Delaware State, loss to Belmont

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Kentucky

Last week: 14 (+1)

Overall Record: 12-4

Last week’s results: Wins over Murray State, North Carolina A&T, Northern Illinois, Bradley, Memphis and Indiana State

Key wins: Stanford

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

14) Ole Miss

Last week: 15 (+1)

Overall Record: 11-5

Last week’s results: Wins over Mercer (twice), Southern Illinois, Missouri State, loss to Missouri State

Key wins: None

Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) Missouri

Last week: 13 (-2)

Overall Record: 5-11

Last week’s results: Win over Houston, losses to Houston, McNeese State (twice) and Louisiana

Key wins: FAU, Duke

Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama, Houston

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

