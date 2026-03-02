Week 5 SEC softball power rankings

Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 15 teams stand through the first month of play.

1) Tennessee

Last week: No. 1 (-)

Overall Record: 19-0

Last week’s results: Wins over Appalachian State (twice), Penn State (twice), North Carolina Central

Key wins: Oregon, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Florida State

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Texas

Last week: No. 2 (-)

Overall Record: 19-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Southeastern, Houston, St. Bonaventure, Prairie View A&M and Incarnate Word

Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska, Arizona (x2), Stanford

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Alabama

Last week: 3 (-)

Overall Record: 20-0

Last week’s results: Wins over UAB, St. Thomas (twice), USF (twice), Kent State, and Oakland

Key wins: Florida State (2x)

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Arkansas

Last week: No. 4 (-)

Overall Record: 19-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Omaha (twice), Charlotte (twice), Boise State and Kansas

Key wins: Virginia, Clemson

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Oklahoma

Last week: No. 5 (-)

Overall Record: 19-2

Last week’s results: Wins over Alabama State (three times), Sam Houston State (twice), and Southeastern Louisiana

Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State, Duke, Cal and Washington

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Florida

Last week: No. 6 (-)

Overall Record: 23-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Cal, East Texas A&M, LMU and Oregon State. Loss to UCLA

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Georgia

Last week: 7 (-)

Overall Record: 17-5

Last week’s results: Wins over South Alabama (twice), UNCW (twice). Loss to Clemson

Key wins: Nebraska, Duke

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) LSU

Last week: 9 (+1)

Overall Record: 17-4

Last week’s results: Wins over McNeese, Nicholls, Memphis twice, and Iowa

Key wins: Oklahoma State

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Texas A&M

Last week: 8 (-1)

Overall Record: 15-7

Last week’s results: Wins over Houston, Kennesaw State (twice), Saint Mary’s and Louisiana. Loss to Louisiana

Key wins: Duke

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Auburn

Last week: 10 (-)

Overall Record: 17-6

Last week’s results: Wins over Troy (twice), USC Upstate (twice). Loss to Virginia Tech (twice)

Key wins: Clemson, Oregon

Bad losses: Pitt

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Mississippi State

Last week: 12 (+1)

Overall Record: 18-2

Last week’s results: Wins over Georgia Tech, Wofford, Georgia Southern, Clemson. Loss to Clemson

Key wins: Clemson

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) South Carolina

Last week: 11 (-1)

Overall Record: 15-6

Last week’s results: Wins over Charlotte, Winthrop, Marist, UAB. Loss to Marist

Key wins: Washington

Bad losses: Marist

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Kentucky

Last week: 13 (-)

Overall Record: 17-4

Last week’s results: Wins over Michigan State (twice), Dayton (twice) and Murray State

Key wins: Stanford

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

14) Ole Miss

Last week: 14 (-)

Overall Record: 16-5

Last week’s results: Wins over Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State (twice), Louisiana-Monroe (twice),

Key wins: None

Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) Missouri

Last week: 15 (-)

Overall Record: 7-13

Last week’s results: Wins over Wichita State and Drake. Losses to Miami (Ohio) twice

Key wins: FAU, Duke

Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama, Houston

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

