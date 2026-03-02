Week 5 SEC softball power rankings
Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 15 teams stand through the first month of play.
Follow HawgBeat all season long for coverage of the Razorbacks.
1) Tennessee
Last week: No. 1 (-)
Overall Record: 19-0
Last week’s results: Wins over Appalachian State (twice), Penn State (twice), North Carolina Central
Key wins: Oregon, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Florida State
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
2) Texas
Last week: No. 2 (-)
Overall Record: 19-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Southeastern, Houston, St. Bonaventure, Prairie View A&M and Incarnate Word
Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska, Arizona (x2), Stanford
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
3) Alabama
Last week: 3 (-)
Overall Record: 20-0
Last week’s results: Wins over UAB, St. Thomas (twice), USF (twice), Kent State, and Oakland
Key wins: Florida State (2x)
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
4) Arkansas
Last week: No. 4 (-)
Overall Record: 19-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Omaha (twice), Charlotte (twice), Boise State and Kansas
Key wins: Virginia, Clemson
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
5) Oklahoma
Last week: No. 5 (-)
Overall Record: 19-2
Last week’s results: Wins over Alabama State (three times), Sam Houston State (twice), and Southeastern Louisiana
Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State, Duke, Cal and Washington
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
6) Florida
Last week: No. 6 (-)
Overall Record: 23-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Cal, East Texas A&M, LMU and Oregon State. Loss to UCLA
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
7) Georgia
Last week: 7 (-)
Overall Record: 17-5
Last week’s results: Wins over South Alabama (twice), UNCW (twice). Loss to Clemson
Key wins: Nebraska, Duke
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
8) LSU
Last week: 9 (+1)
Overall Record: 17-4
Last week’s results: Wins over McNeese, Nicholls, Memphis twice, and Iowa
Key wins: Oklahoma State
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
9) Texas A&M
Last week: 8 (-1)
Overall Record: 15-7
Last week’s results: Wins over Houston, Kennesaw State (twice), Saint Mary’s and Louisiana. Loss to Louisiana
Key wins: Duke
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
10) Auburn
Last week: 10 (-)
Overall Record: 17-6
Last week’s results: Wins over Troy (twice), USC Upstate (twice). Loss to Virginia Tech (twice)
Key wins: Clemson, Oregon
Bad losses: Pitt
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
11) Mississippi State
Last week: 12 (+1)
Overall Record: 18-2
Last week’s results: Wins over Georgia Tech, Wofford, Georgia Southern, Clemson. Loss to Clemson
Key wins: Clemson
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
12) South Carolina
Last week: 11 (-1)
Overall Record: 15-6
Last week’s results: Wins over Charlotte, Winthrop, Marist, UAB. Loss to Marist
Key wins: Washington
Bad losses: Marist
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
13) Kentucky
Last week: 13 (-)
Overall Record: 17-4
Last week’s results: Wins over Michigan State (twice), Dayton (twice) and Murray State
Key wins: Stanford
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
14) Ole Miss
Last week: 14 (-)
Overall Record: 16-5
Last week’s results: Wins over Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State (twice), Louisiana-Monroe (twice),
Key wins: None
Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
15) Missouri
Last week: 15 (-)
Overall Record: 7-13
Last week’s results: Wins over Wichita State and Drake. Losses to Miami (Ohio) twice
Key wins: FAU, Duke
Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama, Houston
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.