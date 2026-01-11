West Virginia transfer linebacker signs with Arkansas

West Virginia transfer linebacker Ben Bogle has signed to Arkansas, the school announced Sunday. Bogle, 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, is the 32nd player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Florida native signed with FCS Southern Illinois in 2022 and was named Honorable Mention All-American in 2024 before making his way to Morgantown prior to this past season. Through 12 games in 2025, Bogle compiled 37 tackles (19 solo), 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and forced a fumble.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bogle posted a 73.1 overall defensive grade, including team-highs in run defense (88.3) and tackling (85.9) in 255 snaps.

Official player bio:

2024 (r-So.) – Southern Illinois

Played linebacker for coach Nick Hill at Southern Illinois

Earned Associated Press All-American honors (honorable mention), Phil Steele (4th Team) and FCS Football Central (3rd Team)

Finished No. 20 in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in the FCS

Named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team

Played in all 12 games and started the last 10

Recorded 87 tackles and led the MVFC in tackles for loss with 16.5

Collected 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery

Named the Week 2 Stats Perform National Player of the Week for his performance at Austin Peay, where he recorded 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a school-record 6.5 tackles for loss

2023 (r-Fr.) – Southern Illinois

Played in all 13 games and made one start (vs. Indiana State)

Recorded 32 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup

Season-high eight tackles at Western Illinois, including a sack

Also recorded a sack at Murray State

2022 (Fr.) – Southern Illinois

Played in four games before redshirting

Recorded a pass breakup vs. Western Illinois

High School

Played linebacker for coach Collin Drafts at Nease High

Led the state of Florida in tackles (202) in 2021 and ranked No. 15 nationally in the category

Also led the state of Florida with 19.0 sacks in 2021 … tallied 33.0 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and two interceptions as a senior

Helped Nease advance to the regional final for the first time since 2008

2021 District Player of the Year

Played defensive tackle as a junior and tallied 45 total tackles (28 solo), eight sacks and three forced fumbles

Personal

Son of John and Stacy Bogle

One of four children (3 brothers)

Older brother, Johnny Bogle, played tight end at Eastern Carolina

Majoring in integrated studies

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller

• DB Shelton Lewis

• EDGE Khmori House

• Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

• OL Adam Hawkes

• DB La’khi Roland

• TE Matt Adcock

• LB Phoenix Jackson

• DB Braydon Lee

• DB Tyler Scott

• WR Donovan Faupel

• OL Josiah Clemons

• OL Bryant Williams

• OL Terence Roberson Jr.

• LB Jeremy Evans

• TE Ty Lockwood

• QB Braeden Fuller

• DB Ian Williams

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.