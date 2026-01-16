West Virginia transfer offensive lineman signs with Arkansas

Arkansas has gained the signature of former West Virginia offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, the school announced Friday.

Bussell is the 38th transfer portal acquisition for Ryan Silverfield this cycle, and the second from West Virginia, as he joins linebacker Ben Bogle.

A Mount Joliet, Tennessee, native, Bussell was a three-star recruit out of the class of 2023 and signed with Tennessee. He redshirted his freshman season, then transferred to West Virginia following spring practice in 2025. He took the year off from football to focus on his health, according to a report from Rocky Top Insider.

2023 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Earned a redshirt in his first season … Did not see any game action.

A promising in-state offensive lineman from the midstate area … Enrolled at Tennessee in June 2023 … Was the top offensive lineman for Mount Juliet High School as a senior, helping lead the Golden Bears to a 9-3 overall record and a region championship in 2022 … Rated as a three-star prospect by all major recruiting services … Rated a top 20 prospect in the state of Tennessee by 247Sports (No. 19) and On3 (No. 19) … Was the No. 51 interior offensive line prospect by 247Sports and No. 55 by On3 … Named the 2022 Region 5-5A Offensive Lineman MVP after helping Mount Juliet rush for over 2,500 yards and average 10.6 yards per carry when running in his direction … A two-time preseason All-State selection (2021 & 2022) who did not allow a single sack in his final three seasons … Has over 150 career pancakes and is the highest-graded offensive lineman in school history … A four-time Academic Honor Roll selection … Also was a member of the Golden Bears track and field team … Committed to the Vols in January 2022 … Coached by Trey Perry.

Full name is Ayden Christian Bussell … Born on June 19, 2005, in Hermitage, Tennessee … Son of Marybeth and Kevin Bussell … Has one sister, Hailee Harris … Models his game after former Tennessee Titan Taylor Lewan … Favorite music to listen to is heavy metal and rock … Twitter handle is @AydenBussell … Instagram handle is @ayden_bussell